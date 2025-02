20 tons of fish shut down the A8 for hours

A Bosnian (33) was driving his truck on the A8 Innkreisautobahn at around 11.30 p.m. on February 1st, near the municipality of Pram, in the direction of the Voralpenkreuz. At the same time, a Serbian man (55) drove his van from a breakdown bay onto the right-hand lane in the same area. Immediately afterwards there was a rear-end collision between the two vehicles.