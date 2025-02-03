Exploratory talks in Baden
Only a three-party coalition can govern the spa town
The citizens of Baden will have to get used to new faces in the municipal government. This is because the previous town hall coalition of ÖVP and Greens no longer has a majority. What's more, one thing is certain: in future, only three parties will be able to set the political course in the spa town.
Following losses for the People's Party and the Greens, it is already clear that Mayor Stefan Szirucsek (ÖVP) will no longer hold the office of mayor in future. He has announced his resignation. His party favors Carmen Jeitler-Cincelli as his successor. The National Councillor has already held initial coalition talks with Markus Riedmayer from the SPÖ and Jowi Trenner from the citizens' list "Wir Badener".
Negotiations for a three-party pact
All three party representatives then confirmed that their aim was to form a "stable reform government on a broad basis". Jeitler-Cincelli, who already served as a city councillor in a city government from 2015 to 2023, emphasized that there are "major challenges" to overcome in the coming years. For Jowi Trenner and Markus Riedmayer, it is crucial that the content of their election manifestos is reflected in a possible coalition pact in the further negotiations.
Greens lure SPÖ with mayor's office
The SPÖ lead candidate, who received the most preferential votes in the election on 26 January in Baden, also has an offer on the table from the Greens. The current deputy mayor Helga Krismer has already announced that she could imagine the Greens "with Markus Riedmayer as mayor" developing the spa town further. However, this constellation would also be feasible with a third coalition partner. And Riedmayer is said to have already rejected the Green proposal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
