Only a three-party coalition can govern the spa town

Greens lure SPÖ with mayor's office

The SPÖ lead candidate, who received the most preferential votes in the election on 26 January in Baden, also has an offer on the table from the Greens. The current deputy mayor Helga Krismer has already announced that she could imagine the Greens "with Markus Riedmayer as mayor" developing the spa town further. However, this constellation would also be feasible with a third coalition partner. And Riedmayer is said to have already rejected the Green proposal.