Completely surprising
Doncic for Davis: mega-trade in NBA imminent
Basketball superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis are to swap teams in the NBA in a completely surprising move. According to media reports from ESPN and the AP news agency, Doncic is moving from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James, with Davis going to the Mavericks in return.
Maximilian Kleber and Markieff Morris are also set to move to the Lakers, with the Mavs receiving Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick in return.
The impending deal was rated in the US media as one of the most surprising trades in the history of the North American professional league. The Slovenian Doncic is only 25 years old and led the Texans to the NBA finals last season. "Getting an All-Defensive Center and an All-NBA player gives us a better chance. Defense wins championships," Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN. "We're built to win now and in the future."
Even Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki can't believe it:
Fitness issues for Doncic
According to reports, fitness problems with Doncic, who has been missing since the end of December with calf problems, prompted the Mavs to make the trade. However, Davis (31) is also injury-prone and considerably older than Doncic. The Utah Jazz are a third franchise involved in the trade. The team will receive Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and two 2025 second-round draft picks. According to ESPN, the players surrounding James, Doncic and Davis, as well as a number of coaches on both sides, were not informed that a swap deal was imminent.
The Lakers are currently fifth in the Western Conference after a 128-112 away win against the New York Knicks on Saturday (local time). James impressed with a triple-double, the 40-year-old scored 33 points and had 11 rebounds and 12 assists. The Mavericks are eighth in the West.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
