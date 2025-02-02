Lead melted away
Sepp Straka defends his lead at Pebble Beach
Golf pro Sepp Straka is still on course for victory at the PGA tournament in Pebble Beach. The 31-year-old from Vienna defended his lead after three rounds of the 20 million dollar signature event in California. However, after a slightly weaker round of 70, the 31-year-old Viennese's lead dwindled to one stroke before the final round on Sunday. Straka celebrated his third tournament victory on the PGA Tour just two weeks ago in La Quinta.
"It would be great, it would be fantastic," said Straka about a possible further tournament win within a short space of time. However, he is trying not to let his thoughts wander that far. "The leaderboard is very tight and it needs a great final round." Straka leads with 16 under par and a total of 200 strokes, just ahead of his Ryder Cup colleagues Shane Lowry from Ireland and Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland (201 each). The chasing duo both produced convincing rounds of 65, while Straka experienced a day of highs and lows in windy and rainy conditions.
Strong finish
Straka made six birdies with four bogeys, and the red-white-red hopeful defended his top position with a strong finish on the famous links course. After three bogeys in a row, Straka was even two strokes behind after the twelfth hole, but then he regained the lead with four birdies, which had been three strokes the day before.
Three other players are two strokes behind going into the final day, with world number one Scottie Scheffler lurking six strokes behind Straka in tenth place. The US-American is making his season debut at the Pro-Am in Pebble Beach after injuring his hand with a broken glass at Christmas.
Eighty players were eligible to take part in the signature event and there was no cut. Straka was in action on Thursday on the Spyglass Hill course and on Friday and Saturday at Pebble Beach (par 72 in each case), where the event will also be played on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
