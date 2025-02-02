Sepp Straka defends his lead at Pebble Beach

"It would be great, it would be fantastic," said Straka about a possible further tournament win within a short space of time. However, he is trying not to let his thoughts wander that far. "The leaderboard is very tight and it needs a great final round." Straka leads with 16 under par and a total of 200 strokes, just ahead of his Ryder Cup colleagues Shane Lowry from Ireland and Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland (201 each). The chasing duo both produced convincing rounds of 65, while Straka experienced a day of highs and lows in windy and rainy conditions.