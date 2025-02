BVB coach emotional, Hamann finds it “embarrassing”

"I have no understanding for that"

Tullberg's record is impressive: the 2:2 draw against Werder Bremen contrasts with victories against Bologna and now Heidenheim. Nevertheless, the interim coach's gestures were too much of a good thing, according to Hamann. "When he cheered, I thought he had scored the two goals himself. He should cheer with his coaching team and then he can go into the stands with the team, but that's not possible. I'm sorry, I have no understanding for that. I can't cheer in the curve like that as a coach who is in charge for three games," said the 51-year-old