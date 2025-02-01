With a kitchen knife
17-year-old threatens father and robs tobacconist
Big shock in Graz in the district of Gries. A teenager threatened a tobacconist's employee with a kitchen knife and forced her to hand over all the cash. Prior to this, there had probably been a violent argument with the biological father.
A 17-year-old boy had a complete freak-out on Friday afternoon - although he had originally just wanted to take the bus from Hartberg to visit his mother in Graz. Once there, he got into a heated argument with his father on the phone. The teenager threatened to "stab him", grabbed a kitchen knife and set off.
However, the boy then spontaneously decided to rob the tobacconist's a few hundred meters away. With his hood up and the knife in his hand, he frightened the 24-year-old employee. He demanded that she give him all the cash she had. The young woman reverently handed over everything she could find. If she called the police, he would kill her, the teenager warned the 24-year-old before heading for the exit.
There, a customer was about to enter the tobacconist's shop. If he did that, he would kill him, the boy told him and forced him to move on. The man called the emergency services - he was even able to tell the police where the perpetrator was heading.
Caught in the act
The officers were able to arrest the 17-year-old in the immediate vicinity - he even still had the kitchen knife in his hand. The murder weapon and loot were confiscated and a breathalyzer test was positive. The accused largely confessed during questioning and will now be sent to prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
