Dieter Hardt-Stremayr: What’s going wrong in Graz?
Graz, quo vadis? The development of the provincial capital in terms of vacancies and other unresolved problems is also a cause for concern for many locals. What does the head of tourism, Dieter Hardt-Stremayr, have to say?
"Krone": Top news first: What is the tourism balance sheet for 2024?
Dieter Hardt-Stremayr: There will be a pleasing result, this much can be revealed, the positive development is continuing.
Manner is leaving the city, Sacher is going, H&M is closing, there are already so many vacancies in the city. In addition, there are unresolved problems such as dirt, lots of beggars and accessibility. How much does this affect tourism professionals?
These are things that are mainly noticeable to locals who see them every day - not so much to city tourists.
Now, however, vacant stores are hard to miss.
As long as a vacancy is not obviously just a gap, but well concealed, it is not an issue. The Spitzhaus, for example, has been empty for a long time, but is so well used that it is not even noticeable.
So camouflage, deceive, conceal? Isn't this turning Graz into a Potemkin village?
We're a long way from that, and we're still doing well in comparison. The problem is not a Styrian one; in Germany, for example, there are 15 to 20 percent vacancies in city centers, in Graz we have four to five. These are different dimensions.
The great strength of Graz has always been the people of Graz themselves, also for tourism. That they identify with their city, love it, define it. Now, however, even many locals no longer like their own city.
But they are not indifferent to it. That's why they argue, discuss and lament, and the development is certainly a cause for concern. It would be bad if the locals didn't care, but the people of Graz say: I'll hang my hat on it.
One thing that cannot be ignored is that Graz has lost its glitz and glamor. International brands, which an international audience wants, are conspicuously absent.
That is true, and we hope that we will increasingly succeed in attracting them back to the city. It turns out that international brands such as Louis Vuitton or Boss still work well in city centers and are crisis-proof.
Can you counter this shortcoming?
Of course, everyone wants a mix of big brands and small boutiques. If you walk through the city with your eyes open, you can still find a very nice selection in Sporgasse and Stempfergasse. And the charm and range of products that can be found behind Mariahilferplatz - there are things that you could never buy online. And we have the Kastner! But if it were to close, I can't imagine that would be a disaster.
Do you see any serious efforts in Graz to tackle and sustainably resolve concerns about inner city decline?
Let's just say that public arguments are not really helpful. It can only succeed if we work together. But nobody is talking about the group that should have the greatest interest in attracting great businesses and filling vacancies - the property owners. However, the level of suffering and interest is clearly not yet high enough.
