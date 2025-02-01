Fierce argument! Edith threatens to leave camp

Edith completely beside herself

But then the argument escalated further. Because Edith suddenly lashed out at the other campers. "It's great that everyone tolerates it when Pierre says something like that to a woman. Thanks to everyone in the group for their support ..." she teased. "Should they beat me up now or what?" Pierre wanted to know. The atmosphere continued to heat up and Edith was suddenly no longer sure whether Pierre had called her "stupid" or "stupid cow".