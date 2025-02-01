Bad mood in the camp
Fierce argument! Edith threatens to leave camp
The air was thick in the jungle camp: the sparks flew between Edith and Pierre. The musician even threatened to leave the camp! Meanwhile, Nina was plagued by other worries - the actress wept bitter tears.
But it all started quite harmlessly. Because as night fell, Anna-Carina announced: "I'm taking the double bed again today." But that immediately set Edith off, who objected: "For your night of sleep? Nah, that's not fair."
Pierre scolds Edith for being a "stupid cow"
As there is no bed in the camp, two stars have to sleep in one bed. "Pierre and Sam, for example," Edith suggested, whereupon the actor scolded the musician: "You're such a stupid cow."
"Luckily I had a clown for breakfast today, so I don't care," the 29-year-old countered, but then went straight to Sam to tell him about it and explain herself: "That was sarcastic for me, it doesn't fit at all in terms of size if you both sleep in a cot."
Pierre also immediately sought to talk to Sam: "I'm just pissed off when old clichés like that come up in her torrent of words," he sighed - and continued to blaspheme: "She interferes in every conversation, she can do anything, I had to make a short announcement because that was so stupid."
Edith completely beside herself
But then the argument escalated further. Because Edith suddenly lashed out at the other campers. "It's great that everyone tolerates it when Pierre says something like that to a woman. Thanks to everyone in the group for their support ..." she teased. "Should they beat me up now or what?" Pierre wanted to know. The atmosphere continued to heat up and Edith was suddenly no longer sure whether Pierre had called her "stupid" or "stupid cow".
Jörg also intervened and took Edith's side. After Anna-Carina also asked Pierre to repeat his words, Pierre stubbornly replied: "But it's fun. I'm not going to break it up!"
Then Edith suddenly had enough. "Then I ask all viewers that we know exactly who won't be here from tomorrow, otherwise I'll reply to this and it's not okay," she ranted - and continued: "I can't tolerate that, then I'd leave the jungle camp."
Is it all just a show?
Even during the night shift around the campfire, Pierre couldn't calm down. He is sure Edith is acting with calculation: "She has realized that you can make something out of it, because there are cameras everywhere," he grumbled.
He continued: "I have the feeling she's putting on a performance here and stepping out of the shadows for the cameras! The way she moves a little out of my way so that some camera behind her can get a better shot. I'm a professional, I see things like that. I don't have to take shit like that from a brat like that."
Nina and Alessia in tears
Meanwhile, Alessia and Nina had other worries. Willi Herren's daughter in particular was unusually quiet and thoughtful on day 9 in the jungle. "I miss my family very much and I try not to cry all the time. But today I can't anymore!", Alessia sniffled in conversation with Anna-Carina.
Nina also lay in a hammock crying bitterly: "I'm so sad. It drives me crazy that I don't know if everything is okay! I knew I would miss my children, but I also miss my husband so much!"
Reward was delivered later
At least there was some good news for the jungle campers on Saturday. Timur and Jörg were voted into the competition by their fellow campers for the first time. And the decision was a good one: the ex-presenter and the actor managed to win five out of eleven stars in the "Bus and Bäh Day" challenge.
And then there was the reward for the treasure hunt the day before, which the campers were wrongly denied. After all, the tin contained salt and pepper!
