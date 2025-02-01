Corona loan “should never have been approved”

This is because the guarantee granted at the time was given at a time when the company was reporting losses and was almost twice as high as the equity. The cash flow was sufficient for a loan repayment of 20 years - but not for the specified five. This would have required a massive increase in cash flow. "As Cofag, I would clearly not have approved this guarantee on the basis of the figures available," said Financial Ombudsman Zmuegg, adding: "I hope that the Financial Procurator's Office will examine the matter promptly this time and not only in the event of insolvency, when it is too late, as was the case with Kika/Leiner and Signa." Especially when the guarantee was increased by another four million euros in 2022 - and thus at the end of the pandemic ...