Will Sturm dig deep into their pockets for a 17-year-old?

According to the German media, Sturm are digging deep into their wallets for a 17-year-old. The double winners are said to be on the verge of signing Daniel Sumbu. The attacking player (right winger, center forward) has already made six appearances for the German third division team this fall. The Angolan-born striker made a big impression during the winter preparations and even scored a brace in a test match. The gem was promptly in the starting line-up for the start of the second half of the season at Arminia.