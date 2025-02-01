Automatically saved design

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
01.02.2025 14:19

World premiere in Styria! US astronaut Terry Virts took thousands and thousands of pictures on his two missions into space. They can now be seen for the first time in an exhibition in Graz: "View from Above" is open until the end of March.

0 Kommentare

"Wow, I've never seen them this big myself," says Terry Virts in the middle of the exhibition of his pictures in Graz. Ten years ago, the US astronaut returned from his second mission in space, bringing back not only unique experiences but also thousands of pictures: "Photography has always been a passion of mine," he says.

And what better subject than the Earth from space. "You don't get used to seeing it, it's always fascinating," he says at the opening of the "View from Above" exhibition in Graz.

World premiere in Graz
It is a world premiere, because until now the pictures were only available in small format as an illustrated book. This is how Gottfried Eisenberger from Graz got to know them and had the idea of developing an exhibition with Virts.

The exhibition was launched on Friday in the former Kastner & Öhler Home on Murgasse in Graz. "But the plan is to show it in other places too," says Eisenberger. Vienna is already in the planning stage and the exhibition will soon also be on display in the United Arab Emirates.

Fascinating views of the earth
View from Above" presents fascinating views of the Earth - a thunderstorm over Thailand, Paris at night or the eternal ice of the South Pole. But Virts has also captured everyday life on a space station in impressive snapshots - vacuum-packed food rations can be seen as well as the bunk, which can also be vertical due to the weightlessness. Virts himself guides visitors through the exhibition with more than 170 photos and 20 videos via an audio guide and talks about his experiences in space.

The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 31. 

Porträt von Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
