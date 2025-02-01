Automatically saved design

Fascinating views of the earth

View from Above" presents fascinating views of the Earth - a thunderstorm over Thailand, Paris at night or the eternal ice of the South Pole. But Virts has also captured everyday life on a space station in impressive snapshots - vacuum-packed food rations can be seen as well as the bunk, which can also be vertical due to the weightlessness. Virts himself guides visitors through the exhibition with more than 170 photos and 20 videos via an audio guide and talks about his experiences in space.