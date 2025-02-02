Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Punch of the week

And the free-spirited Christian greets us daily

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 16:00

The USA has Phil, the groundhog, who announces the arrival of spring. Instead, we have Christian Ebner. Whenever the former BZÖ Secretary General appears, you know there must be an election somewhere in Austria. 

0 Kommentare

Whether it's the EU, the National Council, Linz or now Vienna - Ebner wants to be on the ballot paper. To do so, he changes political costumes at a pace that would make any stage star look old: From EU mastermind to local politician in Linz in the blink of an eye, who needs Helene Fischer? He tries again and again, sometimes as "Yes to Ö", then again under "Öxit" and now as "Freisinnige".

Give him a change!
Those who call the constantly changing list and party names political packaging fraud probably simply don't begrudge Ebner a change in his continuous loop like in the movie "And every day the groundhog greets the groundhog". There is little time for sophisticated content, you have to understand that: He is currently calling for Vienna to have many more green spaces and for the city to become more car-friendly. Whether he wants to expand the tangent into a fifteen-lane off-road route with exciting tree obstacles to reconcile all of this is anyone's guess.

Because, like Phil the groundhog, you only ever get to see Christian the free spirit for a short time: He calls for donations for his activities, then doesn't collect enough declarations of support to stand for election, then says something about "undemocratic" and disappears again. Until the next election. Then perhaps as a senseless person instead of a free thinker. Or simply as Punch of the Week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf