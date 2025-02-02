And the free-spirited Christian greets us daily

Give him a change!

Those who call the constantly changing list and party names political packaging fraud probably simply don't begrudge Ebner a change in his continuous loop like in the movie "And every day the groundhog greets the groundhog". There is little time for sophisticated content, you have to understand that: He is currently calling for Vienna to have many more green spaces and for the city to become more car-friendly. Whether he wants to expand the tangent into a fifteen-lane off-road route with exciting tree obstacles to reconcile all of this is anyone's guess.