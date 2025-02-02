Punch of the week
And the free-spirited Christian greets us daily
The USA has Phil, the groundhog, who announces the arrival of spring. Instead, we have Christian Ebner. Whenever the former BZÖ Secretary General appears, you know there must be an election somewhere in Austria.
Whether it's the EU, the National Council, Linz or now Vienna - Ebner wants to be on the ballot paper. To do so, he changes political costumes at a pace that would make any stage star look old: From EU mastermind to local politician in Linz in the blink of an eye, who needs Helene Fischer? He tries again and again, sometimes as "Yes to Ö", then again under "Öxit" and now as "Freisinnige".
Give him a change!
Those who call the constantly changing list and party names political packaging fraud probably simply don't begrudge Ebner a change in his continuous loop like in the movie "And every day the groundhog greets the groundhog". There is little time for sophisticated content, you have to understand that: He is currently calling for Vienna to have many more green spaces and for the city to become more car-friendly. Whether he wants to expand the tangent into a fifteen-lane off-road route with exciting tree obstacles to reconcile all of this is anyone's guess.
Because, like Phil the groundhog, you only ever get to see Christian the free spirit for a short time: He calls for donations for his activities, then doesn't collect enough declarations of support to stand for election, then says something about "undemocratic" and disappears again. Until the next election. Then perhaps as a senseless person instead of a free thinker. Or simply as Punch of the Week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
