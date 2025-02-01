Reference to Austria

"It is important that there is no black-blue majority, otherwise we could have an Austrian awakening," warned Scholz. Because in Austria, too, all parties had said that they did not want to govern with the FPÖ. Then the ÖVP, as the Union's sister party, even agreed to co-vote for an FPÖ Chancellor Herbert Kickl. "So, that is a great danger. Mr. Merz cannot be trusted in these statements," he added.