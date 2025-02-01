Debate on migration
asylum
German SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his accusations against CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz that he broke a historical taboo by voting together with the AfD: "A taboo that one should not work together with the extreme right."
"Throughout the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, all chancellors, from Adenauer to Brandt, Schmidt, Kohl and Merkel, agreed that there would be no common cause with the extreme right, and as recently as November, Mr. Merz said he would never do that," Scholz also said in an interview with ZDF television.
The German Chancellor explicitly warned that a development like the one in Austria could be repeated in Germany.
"Historic day, but not a good one"
The SPD politician contradicted Merz, who had described Friday as a good day for parliamentarianism due to the fierce debate on migration. "So probably a historic day, but not a good one," said Scholz.
Reference to Austria
"It is important that there is no black-blue majority, otherwise we could have an Austrian awakening," warned Scholz. Because in Austria, too, all parties had said that they did not want to govern with the FPÖ. Then the ÖVP, as the Union's sister party, even agreed to co-vote for an FPÖ Chancellor Herbert Kickl. "So, that is a great danger. Mr. Merz cannot be trusted in these statements," he added.
Scholz renewed the accusation made by a number of SPD and Green Party leaders that Merz would also allow himself to be elected German Chancellor with votes from the right-wing populists. Merz had rejected this.
