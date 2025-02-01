Syrian among the top 3 suspects for the first time

"Proud to have major investigations with us"

For a possible future as head of the Federal Criminal Police Office, there is "still a lot to do" for Holzer. Looking back on his first four years in office, Holzer is proud to have been responsible for major investigations, such as Soko Signa, AG Fama(note: dealt with the incidents at the BVT and in connection with Wirecard AG, among other things) or the sensational Operation Achilles(note: against mafia organizations in Serbia and Montenegro). According to Holzer, in some areas of the criminal investigation department, they are "on a par with large police authorities such as the FBI". Nevertheless, it should not be forgotten that the future of the police will require both traditional investigative work and digital skills.