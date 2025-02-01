Chief criminalist:
Syrian among the top 3 suspects for the first time
Exactly four years ago, Andreas Holzer was appointed head of the Federal Criminal Police Office by the Federal President. He spoke to the "Krone" newspaper about the importance of criminal service reform, the tiresome issue of messenger surveillance - and the exploding number of perpetrators and suspects from Syria.
Andreas Holzer has been responsible for more than 800 employees in eight departments of the Federal Criminal Police Office for four years now. One year before his term of office expires (for the time being), he takes stock with the "Krone" newspaper. He leaves no doubt that he would like to remain the country's top criminal investigation officer from 2026: "I still have a lot planned."
"You can't save money here"
For example, the criminal investigation department reform, which aims to digitize and modernize the country's police forces and prepare them for the future. Holzer does not believe that a future government could simply turn off this reform. Nor does he advise it: "It has to be implemented despite the involvement in cost-cutting projects."
How does the population come to believe that the police cannot protect them properly?
Police can only properly protect the population with modern measures
One tiresome topic runs like a red thread through the work of police, criminologists and intelligence officers - the lack of options for monitoring messenger services. It seems extremely unlikely that this will finally be implemented, even under the blue-black government. According to Holzer, certain investigations are deaf and blind. And further: "How does the population come to believe that the police do not have the appropriate powers?" Telephone surveillance also requires numerous stages in the criminal process and legal protection before it is approved. According to Holzer, the same stages are also followed for messenger surveillance.
Cooperation with other countries worldwide necessary
In the future, Holzer wants to continue to focus on training, recruitment and digitalization. There are already three so-called Cyber-HAKs in Tamsweg (Styria), Horn (Lower Austria) and Floridsdorf in Vienna. The schools are already getting young people interested in police work. In future, Holzer wants "people who can do both police and IT" for his Federal Criminal Police Office. He is also keen to further expand international cooperation. Countries such as China also need to be involved: "We need the whole world as a cooperation partner". Especially if you can't read the chats of suspects yourself.
The number of crimes continued to rise in 2024
2024 was not an easy year for detectives. In addition to major investigations, the number of criminal offenses generally increased compared to 2023. 1400 crimes per day were committed in Austria, 36 percent of them in Vienna alone. Of 330,000 suspects (per year on average), around 100,000 now come from Vienna. The increase in foreign suspects is striking. It rose by ten percent between 2015 and 2024 - 47 percent of suspects are not from Austria.
More and more Syrians as suspects
As in the past, most of them come from Germany and Romania. In 2024, however, new among the top 3 suspects: Syrians. According to Holzer, they were not even in the top 10 in 2015.
Holzer is proud of the fact that by educating the population, it has been possible to reduce cybercrime, such as internet fraud or blackmail, by six percent. On the other hand, there has been an increase in organized crime, car break-ins with foreign suspects as well as thefts and attacks on computer systems and critical infrastructure. According to the Director of the Federal Criminal Police Office, there are still too few companies reporting crimes.
I would like to continue in this role from 2026 - regardless of which government we have then.
"Proud to have major investigations with us"
For a possible future as head of the Federal Criminal Police Office, there is "still a lot to do" for Holzer. Looking back on his first four years in office, Holzer is proud to have been responsible for major investigations, such as Soko Signa, AG Fama(note: dealt with the incidents at the BVT and in connection with Wirecard AG, among other things) or the sensational Operation Achilles(note: against mafia organizations in Serbia and Montenegro). According to Holzer, in some areas of the criminal investigation department, they are "on a par with large police authorities such as the FBI". Nevertheless, it should not be forgotten that the future of the police will require both traditional investigative work and digital skills.
