“Residential market is still a tender plant”

What will the apartment of the future look like? During the coronavirus pandemic, green or outdoor spaces and a study were added as requirements. Is that possible for everyone?

Yes, the first thing is outdoor space in some form, a balcony, terrace or garden area. The second is that we have to think about working from home in some form. You don't need an extra room for it. Your niche is enough. That's the third point: infrastructure in the house. Floor plans are becoming more efficient. A party room in the building, in a larger project perhaps five or six niches in the general rooms where you can actually hold a video conference or something. We built a project in the 19th district. There's a home theater there.