The fight against vacancies
Town centers: “Communities have it in their own hands”
The latest bad news for Graz (the end of Sacher, the end of H&M) is no exception: in many places, there are vacancies in the town centers. But the municipalities can fight back. "The municipalities have it in their own hands," emphasizes one expert.
When Christoph Zirngast talks about the Heindl-Haus project, you get an idea of how new life can be breathed into a town center: A vacant house in a central location will be purchased by the municipality of Großklein in January 2023 - with another building and plenty of open space. A month later, the tender for 500 m² of commercial space follows: A number of small companies respond and their wishes are taken into account in the plans. The first tenants moved in at the end of February.
"A graphics studio, a photo studio, a café plus sales, a hairdresser, a masseuse, a permanent cosmetics studio," lists Mayor Zirngast. The municipality is also moving into an office, and there will even be a "co-working space" that can be booked by the hour. Five subsidized rental apartments are being built on the upper floors.
Municipalities receive millions in subsidies
The purchase and conversion cost a total of 3.3 million euros, 70 percent of which are subsidies or subsidized loans. The project was supported by Stefan Spindler, Styrian town center coordinator since 2022. Großklein is a showcase project, but not the only one.
"We have been in contact with over 150 municipalities in the past two and a half years, 104 in the previous year alone," says Spindler, who heads a team of three. They don't draw up master plans, but deal with specific challenges, such as a vacancy in the center or a necessary kindergarten or school expansion.
"We consult with the municipal and provincial departments and look for possible funding. We then support municipalities in developing the properties."
Examples from Murau to Pischelsdorf and Kapfenberg
A few examples: In Murau, the old district administration office, which had been empty for more than 20 years, was revitalized - with commercial space, the library and apartments. In Puch bei Weiz, the Hofer family's village café moved into a former inn. Public spaces are also being redesigned, such as the main square in Bad Radkersburg or a park in Pischelsdorf. Currently, for example, the new FH Joanneum building in the center of Kapfenberg is giving the town new scope.
Tense financial situation in Styrian municipalities
Spindler: "The municipalities have it in their own hands to develop their town!" However, it is also clear that the financial situation of the municipalities is very tight, so they have to set priorities and work through their projects one by one.
Back to Großklein. There, the plans for the town center go beyond the Heindl House. Mayor Zirngast: "We have purchased an additional plot of land, the building has been demolished. We want to design the village square here." Afterwards, there will be a foot and cycle bridge over a stream into a new residential area. Sounds like a plan instead of resignation.
