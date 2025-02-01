Town centers: “Communities have it in their own hands”

When Christoph Zirngast talks about the Heindl-Haus project, you get an idea of how new life can be breathed into a town center: A vacant house in a central location will be purchased by the municipality of Großklein in January 2023 - with another building and plenty of open space. A month later, the tender for 500 m² of commercial space follows: A number of small companies respond and their wishes are taken into account in the plans. The first tenants moved in at the end of February.