ÖFB Cup: LASK against Red Bull Salzburg – 6.15 pm

The motto is redemption, both teams want to show their new face. Salzburg missed their first opportunities to do so in the top flight against Madrid's big clubs, with the 5-1 defeat at Real and the 4-1 loss to Atletico being just as clear-cut. "We have to show more willingness in both directions (offensively and defensively, please note), otherwise we won't be successful in the league and cup either," warned coach Thomas Letsch, who is facing his first national test as Pep Lijnders' successor. A victory is eagerly awaited in Salzburg in view of the mammoth task in the spring - Sturm are ten points off the lead in the league.