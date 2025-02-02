ÖFB Cup: LASK against Red Bull Salzburg – 6.15 pm

Here in the live ticker
The motto is redemption, both teams want to show their new face. Salzburg missed their first opportunities to do so in the top flight against Madrid's big clubs, with the 5-1 defeat at Real and the 4-1 loss to Atletico being just as clear-cut. "We have to show more willingness in both directions (offensively and defensively, please note), otherwise we won't be successful in the league and cup either," warned coach Thomas Letsch, who is facing his first national test as Pep Lijnders' successor. A victory is eagerly awaited in Salzburg in view of the mammoth task in the spring - Sturm are ten points off the lead in the league.
At least the former Austria coach can call on more players compared to the CL. New signings Karim Onisiwo and Maximiliano Caufriez or defensive youngster Joane Gadou are eligible to play in the domestic competitions. Letsch also had to clarify the one-man question. Janis Blaswich and Alexander Schlager have each played one CL match and made some hair-raising mistakes. "We gladly accept the role of favorites. Obligatory win is a big word. But if you want to win the cup, you have to get through the quarter-finals," said Letsch.
Ziereis replaces Zulj as LASK captain
LASK coach Markus Schopp is facing a "huge challenge". Since taking over in September, he has also failed to lead Linz to a stable run of success. The seventh-placed team are three points off the top of the league. They have not won five competitive matches in a row and have only managed one draw. Their last win to date dates back to the end of November and came in a 2:1 away win in Salzburg. Schopp is convinced that the past few weeks have brought his team forward "in a super exciting process". "The conditions are certainly better than sometimes in the fall."
A new captain should also provide a breath of fresh air. Robert Zulj has been relieved of the bow and will be replaced by central defender Philipp Ziereis - a mainstay in central defense since 2022. "Everyone had the opportunity to position themselves. It's important who really wants to take on the responsibility. It's not a decision against anyone," said Schopp. He obviously doesn't want to overburden Zulj either. "Robert has carried a lot in the last weeks and months." Maxim Talowjerow will no longer play a role at all. The Ukrainian defender moved to English second division club Plymouth Argyle for a reported €2 million, the fourth most expensive sale in LASK history.
