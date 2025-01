Skier critically injured on Reiteralm

Black series on white-green slopes

In the previous week, there were three serious skiing accidents on the neighboring Planai within a few hours. Two incidents in Lachtal ended fatally immediately beforehand: last Wednesday, a 50-year-old man had a fatal accident on "piste no. 6" and on Wednesday, a 66-year-old man lost his life on the same run. There was great shock in the popular Upper Styrian ski resort.