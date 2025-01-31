After "Krone" report
Criticism of regulation for shooting in closed season
The Greens have described the planned regulation of the state of Upper Austria to simplify the killing of mute swan, greylag goose, grey heron, wood pigeon, capercaillie and black grouse during the closed season as "absolutely dispensable". They also do not rule out legal action against future shooting permits.
"We Greens have no sympathy for the shooting of wild bird species in Upper Austria. Instead of investing energy in the shooting of game birds, it would be more expedient to focus on the protection of field and meadow birds. In the last 25 years, their population has halved in some cases," says Rudi Hemetsberger, the Green Party's animal welfare spokesman.
As reported, it is mainly damage to crops that farmers have to complain about when too many birds of a feathered game species settle there. They complain about devastated and overcooked meadows and fields.
"Of course we recognize and acknowledge that there are challenges here and there - especially with swans. A solution must be found here. However, I seriously doubt whether a cull is appropriate," Hemetsberger questions the regulation. It would make more sense to finally introduce compensation payments for affected farmers.
Great lack of understanding
His lack of understanding is particularly great when it comes to the proposed exemption from shooting capercaillie. "This has no factual basis whatsoever," says the animal welfare spokesperson. There is no need for regulation here, in fact the opposite is the case. "The shooting of the already endangered capercaillie gives way to purely hunting interests."
State Hunting Master Herbert Sieghartsleitner does not dispute this either: "This is part of the hunting tradition. However, shooting may only be permitted under the condition that populations are not endangered under any circumstances."
He points out that wherever capercaillie are not hunted, the population is said to be declining. "Because the hunters do an incredible amount to preserve the species and make sure that the environment is right and that predators don't get out of hand, for example."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
