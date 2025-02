Shooting quota in Tyrol 89 percent fulfilled

"Currently, the shooting rate is around 89 percent," the province calculates. In comparison: in the previous year, a 91 percent fulfillment rate was achieved with 12,315 red deer. Hunters were also busy fighting tuberculosis. "In the districts of Reutte and Landeck, a total of 15 red deer were examined more closely as suspected cases. The suspicion was confirmed in 14 of these animals," it says.