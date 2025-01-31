Quotes of the week
Kunasek: “There will be no Ibiza travel ban”
"There is no point in losing your nerve now," said ÖVP Secretary General Alexander Pröll regarding the coalition negotiations with the Freedom Party. As reported, no breakthrough has yet been achieved in the talks. Negotiations will continue at the weekend.
"Anyone who wants to negotiate seriously and earnestly will do so within the designated framework," said Salzburg FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek. She did not appreciate the media appearance of ÖVP leader Christian Stocker. He would jeopardize the basis for constructive coalition negotiations, said Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ). The FPÖ would not fail again in government. "There will definitely not be a travel ban to Ibiza."
Is the SPÖ coming together again?
The opposition is critical of the current coalition negotiations. "The unity within the SPÖ has been lost. But when you see what is threatening us at federal level with a blue-black government under Kickl, then I do believe that this will bring us closer together," said the new mayor of Linz Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) this week.
SPÖ deputy leader Philip Kucher was outraged by the Freedom Party's media policy in a press release on Friday. Kickl should not become chancellor. The Greens do not want that either. They called on the ÖVP and SPÖ in social media to negotiate with each other again.
Opposition worried about budget
One concern is the budget of the future government. Green Party budget spokesman Jakob Schwarz fears that savings will be made primarily at the expense of families and that the wealthy will contribute little to the budget in future. In addition, some of the planned procedures could stifle the economic recovery.
The NEOS emphasized once again on Friday that reforms are necessary. Otherwise, the EU Commission could still initiate an excessive deficit procedure.
