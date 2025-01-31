One-euro site is now said to be worth half a million

Sprung sees it the other way around. Following the demolition of the building, the site is now worth almost half a million euros, as the usual market price for a square meter of building land in Vorchdorf is 300 euros: "The investor is being left with the increase in value of 400,000 euros. The more sensible way would be to buy it back for 120,000 euros as compensation for the demolition costs. The municipality could then sell the site back to him at the market price and thus make a lot of money."