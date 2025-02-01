A pair of lovers who make their mark at the Opera Ball

How will the two of them "dance", in the truest sense of the word? In a white and a black tailcoat. "And it wasn't easy to get a white one," laughs Pfister, full of anticipation for the big evening with the love of his life. "Just like ladies and gentlemen. Nowadays we say 'follower' and 'leader'. Stefan dances as a follower and to keep to the pattern in the choreography, his tails have to be white," says Takats about the background. Of course, in this context, you also have to ask why they are doing this. Or rather, why are they doing it at the Opera Ball, in front of such a media audience? "It's normal for us," they say in unison.