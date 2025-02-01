Debut at the Staatsgewalze
A pair of lovers who make their mark at the Opera Ball
Where love falls! In the case of medical doctor Josef Takats and graphic designer Stefan Pfister, it was clear from the start. What's more, the couple have a shared passion for dancing and balls. That's why they are the first ever all-male couple to open the Opera Ball this year. The Krone-Talk.
They met, how could it be otherwise in this case, at a ball two years ago. It was love at first dance, pardon the expression, with medical doctor Josef Takats and graphic designer Stefan Pfister. So it was almost an obvious choice for the young couple to hit the local ballroom floors together.
They are also a couple in their private lives
The dress rehearsal took place at the Philharmonic Ball, but on February 27, it's time to get down to business. They will open the Opera Ball together with the other debutantes as the first all-male couple who are also in a private relationship.
The likeable duo are well prepared, as they confirm. They also have the best basic prerequisites for this, as their greatest common ground and passion is "dancing", as Takats interjects, "We also went to dance classes together." And Pfister adds: "We've now finished the classical part." So nothing can really go wrong with the state dance.
For medical doctor Takats, who is the son of ORF presenter Onka Takats, it is also the last opportunity to open this ball of balls. "Yes, because there are always age limits for debutants at the classic balls. I'm 27 years old and it's actually the case that you're slowly getting too old for it."
"We open in a white and a classic black tailcoat"
Josef Takats und Stefan Pfister über die Ball-Eröffnung.
How will the two of them "dance", in the truest sense of the word? In a white and a black tailcoat. "And it wasn't easy to get a white one," laughs Pfister, full of anticipation for the big evening with the love of his life. "Just like ladies and gentlemen. Nowadays we say 'follower' and 'leader'. Stefan dances as a follower and to keep to the pattern in the choreography, his tails have to be white," says Takats about the background. Of course, in this context, you also have to ask why they are doing this. Or rather, why are they doing it at the Opera Ball, in front of such a media audience? "It's normal for us," they say in unison.
The doctor continues: "It's nice that it's now being seen a bit more, and it certainly helps that other couples will also dare to do it." What is important to him: "I don't want it to be something so special. As I said, it's nice if it helps it to be seen more. But it's also clear that it's normality for us."
PS: Takats is currently working on a rota basis, "Yes, but I've taken a day off for the day after the Opera Ball"
