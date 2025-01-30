Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Emran Soglo

Sturm sign a defender from Marseille

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 20:04

Just one day after leaving the Champions League, Sturm Graz have announced a new signing. Emran Soglo arrives from Olympique Marseille and has signed a long-term contract.

0 Kommentare

He was spotted in the VIP club of the Klagenfurt stadium during the win against Leipzig, and on Thursday evening his move to champions Sturm became official: Emran Soglo has signed with the Graz club until June 2028. "I'm a young and hungry player who wants to improve and develop every day. I am convinced that Graz is the perfect place for this," the new signing was quoted as saying in a Sturm press release.

Chelsea and Marseille
The 19-year-old left-back came through the youth ranks at Chelsea FC for six years before moving to Olympique Marseille in February 2022. Last season, he made three appearances for the French side in Ligue 1, one in the Cup and five brief appearances in the Europa League. Soglo also played three international matches for England U20. Most recently, he was in the squad of Marseille's second team in the fifth-highest French division, where he only played two games. 

Head of Sport Michael Parensen was delighted with the transfer: "In Emran Soglo, we were able to sign an absolute top talent who, despite his young age, has already made appearances in Ligue 1 and on the European stage. Emran is physically strong, has excellent technical skills and good speed - in short, a modern full-back who perfectly fits the profile we were looking for. We are delighted that Emran has opted for Sturm despite various offers."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf