Sturm sign a defender from Marseille

Chelsea and Marseille

The 19-year-old left-back came through the youth ranks at Chelsea FC for six years before moving to Olympique Marseille in February 2022. Last season, he made three appearances for the French side in Ligue 1, one in the Cup and five brief appearances in the Europa League. Soglo also played three international matches for England U20. Most recently, he was in the squad of Marseille's second team in the fifth-highest French division, where he only played two games.