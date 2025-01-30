Emran Soglo
Sturm sign a defender from Marseille
Just one day after leaving the Champions League, Sturm Graz have announced a new signing. Emran Soglo arrives from Olympique Marseille and has signed a long-term contract.
He was spotted in the VIP club of the Klagenfurt stadium during the win against Leipzig, and on Thursday evening his move to champions Sturm became official: Emran Soglo has signed with the Graz club until June 2028. "I'm a young and hungry player who wants to improve and develop every day. I am convinced that Graz is the perfect place for this," the new signing was quoted as saying in a Sturm press release.
Chelsea and Marseille
The 19-year-old left-back came through the youth ranks at Chelsea FC for six years before moving to Olympique Marseille in February 2022. Last season, he made three appearances for the French side in Ligue 1, one in the Cup and five brief appearances in the Europa League. Soglo also played three international matches for England U20. Most recently, he was in the squad of Marseille's second team in the fifth-highest French division, where he only played two games.
Head of Sport Michael Parensen was delighted with the transfer: "In Emran Soglo, we were able to sign an absolute top talent who, despite his young age, has already made appearances in Ligue 1 and on the European stage. Emran is physically strong, has excellent technical skills and good speed - in short, a modern full-back who perfectly fits the profile we were looking for. We are delighted that Emran has opted for Sturm despite various offers."
