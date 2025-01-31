Regulation provides:
Swans to be released for shooting even during the closed season
A planned state regulation for the killing of certain feathered game species during the closed season could cause anger among animal rights activists. In addition to wood pigeon, greylag goose and grey heron, grouse (capercaillie and black grouse) and mute swans are to be able to be killed more easily in exceptional cases.
"It is important to create a practicable and not constantly contestable possibility to be allowed to regulate populations," says State Hunting Master Herbert Sieghartsleitner.
Swift action should minimize damage
In the event of a problem, it is necessary to be able to react quickly and easily. "So that regulation can no longer be delayed until irretrievable damage to agricultural crops has already occurred."
"Will not shoot lightly"
Sieghartsleitner points out that culling should only be the last resort, preceded by milder deterrence measures. "There will be no frivolous interventions."
14-day deadline
Affected landowners or hunters must submit a removal form to the state government in advance. Within 14 days, the government then decides whether and to what extent animals are to be killed. The state master hunter emphasizes that there is no hunting interest in the case of swans, for example. "No hunter has any interest in killing a swan - it's not something to be enjoyed." Unfortunately, it is necessary in exceptional cases. "After all, we are also service providers for agriculture and forestry and are responsible for damage caused by huntable game. All too often, we've been left with the costs."
Criticize, but no cost sharing
In this context, Sieghartsleitner criticizes the attitude of some animal rights activists who refuse any form of regulation without contributing to the costs. "Lethal removals" may only be carried out in individual cases, under strict conditions and only by hunters who have completed special training. "Of our soon-to-be 22,000, that will be perhaps 20."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.