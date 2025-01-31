Swans to be released for shooting even during the closed season

14-day deadline

Affected landowners or hunters must submit a removal form to the state government in advance. Within 14 days, the government then decides whether and to what extent animals are to be killed. The state master hunter emphasizes that there is no hunting interest in the case of swans, for example. "No hunter has any interest in killing a swan - it's not something to be enjoyed." Unfortunately, it is necessary in exceptional cases. "After all, we are also service providers for agriculture and forestry and are responsible for damage caused by huntable game. All too often, we've been left with the costs."