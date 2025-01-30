Before the clash against KAC
The Graz99ers have made another move on the transfer market! The team from Murstadt announced the signing of forward Stephan Harper ahead of Friday's ice hockey clash in Klagenfurt. The Canadian last played in Slovakia and should not be the last new addition...
The Graz99ers have already recorded 1485 shots on goal this season. But their efficiency has left a lot to be desired so far at 8.75 percent. The figure is the second worst in the league ranking. Sporting director Philipp Pinter has therefore been looking for a new striker for weeks. Now he has found him.
With the 29-year-old Canadian Stephen Harper, a classic "power forward" will strengthen the attack. Both as a sought-after center, but also as a winger, Pinter is particularly impressed with everything he has seen of Harper so far, especially how he whirls around the opponent's goal "in front, behind, right, left and thus constantly keeps the defenders busy".
Stephen Harper arrives in Graz tonight from Canada via Boston and Frankfurt, will possibly get an idea of his new team in tomorrow's game at the KAC and, provided all formalities are completed, will move into the Graz lineup for the first time after the international break in the away game in Linz (February 12). The search for a striker is now over, but the gap left by injured captain Korbinian "Korbi" Holzer should be filled if possible.
"A fantastic character"
Pinter is convinced: "What we've seen so far impresses us in many ways about Stephen. His no-frills, straightforward play. He's a poisonous forward who plays very 'honest' field hockey in both directions and goes where it burns and hurts. He'll give us a lot of offensive punch, is physically very present and - as his last coaches have confirmed in unison - he's a fantastic character and an asset to any dressing room."
Stephan Harper is already eager to make his first appearance: "I'm really looking forward to being part of this team in the near future. I've heard nothing but great things about the city and the club. My expectations are correspondingly high. After all, Graz has a team that can win the championship - and I want to contribute to that."
