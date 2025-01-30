Stephen Harper arrives in Graz tonight from Canada via Boston and Frankfurt, will possibly get an idea of his new team in tomorrow's game at the KAC and, provided all formalities are completed, will move into the Graz lineup for the first time after the international break in the away game in Linz (February 12). The search for a striker is now over, but the gap left by injured captain Korbinian "Korbi" Holzer should be filled if possible.