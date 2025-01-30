Why the “digital marketplaces” have failed

City planned up to 15 "marketplaces"

In 2020, the then FP city councillor Markus Hein had high hopes for the innovative idea and had even considered a pilot project in Linz. After evaluating the first two locations, the plan was to set up up to 15 such "marketplaces" at every Volkshaus - from Urfahr to Ebelsberg. The Raiffeisen-Landesbank is likely to have come to a similar conclusion as the city. The bank has already had the pick-up station on its own premises at the customer center near Südbahnhofmarkt removed.