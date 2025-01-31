Question to party leaders
Report card day: How do you rate yourself?
Judging others is easy - evaluating yourself is more difficult. We asked the top candidates to give themselves a report card. They gave themselves the grades.
Assessing and evaluating yourself, weighing up your strengths against your weaknesses - and all in 715 characters. Not easy at all. Three months before the election, we asked all of Vienna's leading candidates to give their personal report cards. And this time it wasn't rival parties, political scientists, experts or journalists who came to assess them, it was the politicians themselves. How do they rate themselves - and how do they explain it?
You can see the results here. Who uses the platform to criticize the others? Who exercises noble restraint, even though they would prefer to give themselves a better grade? And who doesn't attach much importance to school grades?
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos), Judith Pühringer (Grüne), Dominik Nepp (FPÖ) and Karl Mahrer (ÖVP) face the judgment of the Viennese on April 27 - and their own today.
Unsurprisingly, none of them gave themselves a fail, the worst grade being a good. Many people would have wished for a report card like this in the past.
"Report card day is April 27. My clear goal: to keep the A"
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ): "With around 94% of projects from the government program - our curriculum - successfully implemented or in the process of being implemented, I would say: very good. The last few years have been challenging. We have solved the challenges posed by inflation, e.g. with the rent freeze in municipal housing, free lunches at all-day schools and the energy bonus. As a class community in exchange with all Viennese, we have achieved a lot: 22,200 subsidized apartments under construction/planning, 16,000 new care workers by 2030, the best education in free kindergartens and 113 all-day schools as well as the expansion of public transport and cycle paths. Vienna remains an economic engine. Report card day is April 27th. Clear goal: keep the A."
"I took over the Vienna People's Party at a challenging time
ÖVP leader Karl Mahrer: "I have taken over the Vienna People's Party at a challenging time - we have succeeded in uniting the party and positioning it well as the only middle-class alternative in Vienna. I have been on the road in my role since day one, have had thousands of conversations with the Viennese and exemplify the motto of my party: Look instead of looking away, clearly identify problems and offer solutions. We have already initiated a number of things that have made Vienna better when we were in opposition. I give myself a school grade of 2 - it will be a 1 if we succeed in taking responsibility in the government after the Vienna elections as a civic-conservative corrective and stop the downward spiral of integration failure, neglect and crime."
"I have been a connector and bridge builder all my life"
Judith Pühringer from the Vienna Green Party: "Numerical grades usually fall far too short and do not do justice to people's performance and personality. That's why, in my opinion, they make little sense at Viennese elementary school. What sets me apart: I have spent my life connecting and building bridges between seemingly separate worlds. I am a very confident person, especially when I think about the Vienna of tomorrow. I am courageous and determined when it comes to making the city greener and the lives of the Viennese easier. What others say about me: I am a very good listener, am decisive and can laugh at myself. What I still want to learn: Integral calculations and field upswing."
"We have also helped many citizens directly and quickly"
Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp: "A good 2. As the Vienna FPÖ, we have relentlessly highlighted the grievances and misconduct of the Ludwig SPD in the areas of asylum immigration, inflation and cost of living, education and healthcare as an efficient opposition party and offered solutions. However, we have also helped many citizens directly and quickly - for example in the housing sector. Unfortunately, the Ludwig SPD allowed Vienna's municipal buildings to fall into disrepair, but at the same time raised rents. Due to our pressure, for example, new windows were installed in council apartments, mold was removed and Ludwig had to introduce a rent cap. Only a strong FPÖ can implement even more for the Viennese after the elections on April 27."
"I am proud of my work and how much progress has been made"
Vienna's Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr from the Neos party answers the "Krone" question succinctly: "I give myself a good rating." And he justifies his self-assessment as follows: "I am proud of my work and of how much progress has been made in recent years, especially in the area of education." Is the Neos leader, who is also responsible for integration in addition to education, using the platform for an all-round attack on the other parties - or even on his coalition partner, the SPÖ? Not at all: "The political style of working rather than arguing is also good for the city. But Vienna can always improve, just like me. That's why it's not quite an A." Incidentally, Wiederkehr gave himself the same grade in the same question - also shortly before the 2020 election: a good.
