Report card day: How do you rate yourself?

"I am proud of my work and how much progress has been made"

Vienna's Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr from the Neos party answers the "Krone" question succinctly: "I give myself a good rating." And he justifies his self-assessment as follows: "I am proud of my work and of how much progress has been made in recent years, especially in the area of education." Is the Neos leader, who is also responsible for integration in addition to education, using the platform for an all-round attack on the other parties - or even on his coalition partner, the SPÖ? Not at all: "The political style of working rather than arguing is also good for the city. But Vienna can always improve, just like me. That's why it's not quite an A." Incidentally, Wiederkehr gave himself the same grade in the same question - also shortly before the 2020 election: a good.