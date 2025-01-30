Hundreds of mourners bid farewell to Otto Schenk



Son Konstantin Schenk emotional

"We never spoke to him about this day," Tamara Trojani, Konstantin Schenk's wife, told the Krone, "but he would certainly have enjoyed a day like this." That was also the reason why the mourners wore colorful clothing - it would have been in the spirit of the deceased. It was also son Konstantin who, before the cathedral priest Toni Faber performed the blessing, found touching last words for the actor, the opera director, the all-rounder, his father: "As a son, I had the honor of learning so much from him, of seeing so much of him and I would also like to say goodbye to my mother here once again, who was a strict mother, with whom it was not always so easy, but who wanted so much good.