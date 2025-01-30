The last great star
Hundreds of mourners bid farewell to Otto Schenk
Family, friends and hundreds of mourners bid farewell to the audience favorite at Vienna's Central Cemetery. For many, Otto Schenk (who died at the age of 94) was "one of the last great stars" - he was laid to rest in glorious sunshine.
For many of the hundreds of mourners, Otto Schenk was one of the last great stars. "An all-rounder, a multi-talent", as one group aptly put it when bidding farewell to the crowd favorite on Thursday afternoon. The fact that the sun was shining that very day could not have been more beautiful. Despite all the sadness, the collective of family, friends and political representatives (Culture Minister Werner Kogler was present as the spearhead) felt a lot of positive energy.
Son Konstantin Schenk emotional
"We never spoke to him about this day," Tamara Trojani, Konstantin Schenk's wife, told the Krone, "but he would certainly have enjoyed a day like this." That was also the reason why the mourners wore colorful clothing - it would have been in the spirit of the deceased. It was also son Konstantin who, before the cathedral priest Toni Faber performed the blessing, found touching last words for the actor, the opera director, the all-rounder, his father: "As a son, I had the honor of learning so much from him, of seeing so much of him and I would also like to say goodbye to my mother here once again, who was a strict mother, with whom it was not always so easy, but who wanted so much good.
Grave of honor at Renate Holm
He spoke of Otto Schenk's wife Renée, who preceded him two years ago and with whom he now found his final resting place - next to the grave of honor of Kammersängerin Renate Holm, not far from Christiane Hörbiger's grave.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.