Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Appeal goes through

Imprisonment for stolen garbage: uproar at appeal

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 15:55

Environmental activist Christian A. was sentenced to four weeks in prison by the Leopoldstadt district court because he wanted to rescue food from the garbage room of a supermarket branch. On Thursday, he fought the sentence in Vienna's regional court - dozens of activists came along "out of solidarity".

0 Kommentare

A courtroom with ten seats, but five times as many guests who wanted to support Christian A. The environmental activist is appealing against his sentence of four weeks' conditional imprisonment in Vienna's Landl district court in Leopoldstadt. On May 26, he had searched the garbage cans in the garbage room of a Hofer store for food: Theft, ruled the court of first instance.

Environmental activist Christian A. in the Vienna district court. (Bild: Anja Richter)
Environmental activist Christian A. in the Vienna district court.
(Bild: Anja Richter)

"It was so dirty. Everything was thrown together: Edibles, batteries, plants. It never had a value of 50 euros. That's completely out of thin air," says the "food rescuer", who also criticizes the fact that witnesses he demanded were not admitted. 

Zitat Icon

That never had a value of 50 euros. That is completely made up out of thin air.

Christian A. zum Richtersenat.

Judge: "We're not in a theater here"
 When the panel of judges retires to deliberate, the supporters who had previously been sent out stream back into the courtroom, some sit down on the floor and hold up signs: "Dumpstering is not theft", for example, can be read on them.

According to A., the door to the supermarket bin room was open - the police saw it differently. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
According to A., the door to the supermarket bin room was open - the police saw it differently.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

"That's childish," says the judge on her return, astonished by the siege in courtroom 206. "More solidarity than childish," replies an activist from Seniors for Future. In the end, the group, which also has a small child with them, can be motivated to leave the courtroom again. Previously, the judge had to threaten to have the room cleared by the police. 

Zitat Icon

Now we have a second chance to prove that this is not legally theft.

(Bild: zVg)

Anwalt David Jodlbauer vertritt Christian A.

Bild: zVg

Relief, but no victory yet
When Ms. Rat announces that the verdict has been overturned and the case must be retried in the district court, thunderous applause and cheers break out in and outside the courtroom: "Stop clapping, we're not in a theater," sighs the chairwoman, who is visibly relieved that the turbulent hearing is over.

Activists besieged the floor of room 206 in the Landl. (Bild: Anja Richter)
Activists besieged the floor of room 206 in the Landl.
(Bild: Anja Richter)

Now it's back to the district court. There, even the largest courtroom will be bursting at the seams when Christian A. and his lawyer David Jodlbauer once again fight for an acquittal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf