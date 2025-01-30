Stripfing in the Cup
Stripfinger want to beat Harberg after Rapid
Gerald Holzknecht has already experienced a lot with SV Stripfing. On Friday, as team manager, he and his club will now face Bundesliga side Hartberg in the Cup quarter-finals at the Generali-Arena. He was once goalkeeper, sub-cashier and chairman. After the triumph against Rapid, he now believes in the next sensation.
"I wouldn't have thought it possible as a child," says Stripfing team manager Gerald Holzknecht, almost in disbelief as he looks ahead to today's cup tie against Hartberg in the Generali-Arena. Where his team now wants to upset the next Bundesliga team after the great moment against Rapid. "Nothing is impossible!"
This is also confirmed by Holzknecht's career with the village club. After patron Erich Kirisits joined the club, the Marchfeld club went up step by step and "Gertschi" danced at several weddings. "I've been sub-treasurer, section manager and chairman here." And currently full-time divisional coordinator at ÖBB. For him, Stripfing is more than just a club, but also a passion that creates suffering.
Holzknecht laughs: "It became stressful from the 2nd national league onwards. The higher you play, the more extensive it becomes. But you grow with the tasks." The balancing act between hobby and bread-and-butter job is now part of his everyday life. "An away match in Vorarlberg can take up to two vacation days. You can only juggle all that if your environment is right."
The one at the violet partner club seems to fit again with neo-coach Emin Sulimani. "I'm convinced that we'll manage to stay in the 2nd division. He brings a real fire to the team and immediately signaled that he wants to win every game."
Also the one against Hartberg. What will it take to bring down the next "giant"? "Faith! It can move mountains in games like this," says the 55-year-old. "We have to go beyond the pain threshold, give 120 percent, and you need the necessary luck." New signing and ex-Austrian Marco Djuricin could force that. "He drives the youngsters on, leads the way here." Like Holzknecht has done for decades.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.