Stripfing in the Cup

Stripfinger want to beat Harberg after Rapid

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 15:36

Gerald Holzknecht has already experienced a lot with SV Stripfing. On Friday, as team manager, he and his club will now face Bundesliga side Hartberg in the Cup quarter-finals at the Generali-Arena. He was once goalkeeper, sub-cashier and chairman. After the triumph against Rapid, he now believes in the next sensation.

"I wouldn't have thought it possible as a child," says Stripfing team manager Gerald Holzknecht, almost in disbelief as he looks ahead to today's cup tie against Hartberg in the Generali-Arena. Where his team now wants to upset the next Bundesliga team after the great moment against Rapid. "Nothing is impossible!"

Gerald Holzknecht (Bild: FOTObyHOFER/Christian Hofer)
Gerald Holzknecht
(Bild: FOTObyHOFER/Christian Hofer)

This is also confirmed by Holzknecht's career with the village club. After patron Erich Kirisits joined the club, the Marchfeld club went up step by step and "Gertschi" danced at several weddings. "I've been sub-treasurer, section manager and chairman here." And currently full-time divisional coordinator at ÖBB. For him, Stripfing is more than just a club, but also a passion that creates suffering.

Holzknecht laughs: "It became stressful from the 2nd national league onwards. The higher you play, the more extensive it becomes. But you grow with the tasks." The balancing act between hobby and bread-and-butter job is now part of his everyday life. "An away match in Vorarlberg can take up to two vacation days. You can only juggle all that if your environment is right."

"Gertschi" was once also a goalkeeper (front) for Stripfing. (Bild: zVg/Holzknecht)
"Gertschi" was once also a goalkeeper (front) for Stripfing.
(Bild: zVg/Holzknecht)

The one at the violet partner club seems to fit again with neo-coach Emin Sulimani. "I'm convinced that we'll manage to stay in the 2nd division. He brings a real fire to the team and immediately signaled that he wants to win every game."

Stripfing (pictured Mehmedovic, r.) wants to bring down the next "giant" after Rapid (Vincze). (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Stripfing (pictured Mehmedovic, r.) wants to bring down the next "giant" after Rapid (Vincze).
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Also the one against Hartberg. What will it take to bring down the next "giant"? "Faith! It can move mountains in games like this," says the 55-year-old. "We have to go beyond the pain threshold, give 120 percent, and you need the necessary luck." New signing and ex-Austrian Marco Djuricin could force that. "He drives the youngsters on, leads the way here." Like Holzknecht has done for decades.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
