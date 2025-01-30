Stripfinger want to beat Harberg after Rapid

Also the one against Hartberg. What will it take to bring down the next "giant"? "Faith! It can move mountains in games like this," says the 55-year-old. "We have to go beyond the pain threshold, give 120 percent, and you need the necessary luck." New signing and ex-Austrian Marco Djuricin could force that. "He drives the youngsters on, leads the way here." Like Holzknecht has done for decades.