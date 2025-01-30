Congo: President calls on people to resist

East African states call for immediate ceasefire

In this context, the heads of government of the East African Community of States (EAC) met for a virtual summit on Wednesday. In their final declaration, they called on the parties to the conflict to immediately cease fire and find a peaceful solution to the conflict. The Congolese government was urged to engage directly with the parties to the conflict, including the M23. Tshisekedi did not accept the invitation to the summit, unlike Rwandan President Paul Kagame.