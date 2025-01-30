Vorteilswelt
Rebel advance

Congo: President calls on people to resist

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 14:56

According to eyewitnesses, the rebel militia M23 is expanding its sphere of influence in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The fighters now control several parts of the provincial capital Goma, including the airport. In an address to the nation, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has now called on the population to resist.

0 Kommentare

"The defense of the homeland is sacred," the head of state said in his televised address late Wednesday evening. The capture of the eastern Congolese provincial capital of Goma by fighters from the M23 militia was an "insult to our history", Tshisekedi continued. The President promised an energetic response to drive the M23 out of Goma and called on young Congolese to join the army.

President Félix Tshisekedi (Bild: APA/AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI)
President Félix Tshisekedi
(Bild: APA/AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI)

He also promised a humanitarian emergency plan. Tshisekedi had remained silent for days on the events in the resource-rich east of the country. While the M23 rebels were advancing towards Goma last week, he was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The advance of the M23 into Goma on Monday night was followed by heavy fighting in the city. 

Government troops disarmed
On Wednesday, parts of the government troops there were disarmed by the M23, and eyewitnesses reported that the rebels had taken control of several parts of the city. However, there is still isolated resistance in the city. The government troops have not yet officially surrendered Goma. 

In his speech, Tshisekedi renewed accusations against neighboring Rwanda and referred to the presence of thousands of Rwandan soldiers on Congolese soil. The strategically important megacity of Goma lies on the border with Rwanda. The M23 fighters are "puppets of Kigali", said Tshisekedi. However, Kigali denies supporting the rebels. The Congolese president also criticized the international community, accusing it of bordering on complicity through its passivity. 

East African states call for immediate ceasefire
In this context, the heads of government of the East African Community of States (EAC) met for a virtual summit on Wednesday. In their final declaration, they called on the parties to the conflict to immediately cease fire and find a peaceful solution to the conflict. The Congolese government was urged to engage directly with the parties to the conflict, including the M23. Tshisekedi did not accept the invitation to the summit, unlike Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Kommentare
