Agricultural machinery giant parks employees at AMS again

"Bridging the production-free period in summer"

After registering around 200 employees as unemployed for three to four weeks each in the summer of 2024 with a guarantee of reinstatement, the company will once again make use of a temporary leave of absence for employees in production and production-related areas this year and park them with the AMS. "This year, we will again bridge the production-free period in the summer by reducing vacation and compensatory time off as well as taking temporary leave over several weeks in production and related areas," Dietachmayr announces.