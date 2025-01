“Diffuse” situation surrounding ÖFB kicker Xaver Schlager

"Give us three or four days"

Schlager will then be tested again "to get a feeling for what the problem is and what the next steps are", added the coach. This means Schlager will not be available for the German Bundesliga's fifth-placed team at least for their next league game at Union Berlin on Saturday (6.30pm), and a longer absence is also possible. "Give us three or four days. Now it's just diffuse. I can't describe it any other way, but we're on it," assured Rose.