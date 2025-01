Veronica Ferres’ daughter is so pretty

Krug has gained a foothold in Hollywood

It was none other than Lilly Krug, daughter of Veronica Ferres, the former "Buhlschaft" in Salzburg (2002 to 2004). "Lilly has already gained a great foothold here, played in the film 'The Plan' with Gerard Butler last year and is currently involved in another four projects," Baumann tells us about the young actress, "We've known each other for a long time, but I can only say that it's really great fun to work with her every time," says the Viennese star photographer most recently.