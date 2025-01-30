Mother is desperate
“I don’t know what to do next with us”
A 35-year-old mother from Wels in Upper Austria is close to despair. After separating from the father of her children, she was left with a mountain of debt and was only able to keep her rented apartment thanks to the help of her family. She feels abandoned by the city and the state. She is not alone in her fate.
A package of measures to combat (child) poverty is on hold in Wels. As reported, the SPÖ's proposal has been assigned to a committee. The FPÖ does not want to put together the package until exact figures of all those at risk of poverty are available - critics are ranting. "Our hats are on fire," says non-party local councillor Ralf Drack.
I'm facing personal insolvency through no fault of my own. Psychologically, it's killing me.
Sarah Hadzipasic, alleinerziehende Mutter
"I don't know what to do next," says Sarah Hadzipasic in despair. The 35-year-old worked as a team leader for an online store before the birth of her son Amin in 2022, when all was still well with the world: "Unfortunately, I was blinded by love and had to separate from the father of the child. He left me with a huge mountain of debt and doesn't pay any maintenance. I'm facing personal insolvency through no fault of my own."
She can't even pay the monthly rent of 606 euros with the maternity allowance of 520 euros. The city refused the housing benefit because the claim to the alimony has not yet been settled. Due to a misunderstanding, no social assistance was paid for three months. "I was on the verge of losing my apartment. Fortunately, my family helped me."
Uncertain future
Her maternity leave ends on January 31, her ex-employer dissolved - now she is looking for a new job. At least Amin got a place in a crèche: "Actually, that only works if the mother works. It was a coincidence."
No entitlement to childcare without a job
Borislavka Zaric was not so lucky. She has a 25-hour job, but because her son Stefan (4) is hyperactive, he is denied a place at nursery school. Instead, he is looked after at the "Bienenhaus" children's club, where one hour costs 4.50 euros. But he will soon lose this place too: "If I can't find childcare, I'll lose my job," says his mother.
A single mother of four, who wishes to remain anonymous, is also desperate. Because she has a 50% disability, it is not easy for her to find a job. The problem: without a job, she is not entitled to a place in a crèche for her daughter (2). She is also accommodated in the "Bienenhaus" for around 400 euros a month. In addition, there are fixed costs of 800 euros for rent and electricity - the AMS transfers 670 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
