“I don’t know what to do next with us”

"I don't know what to do next," says Sarah Hadzipasic in despair. The 35-year-old worked as a team leader for an online store before the birth of her son Amin in 2022, when all was still well with the world: "Unfortunately, I was blinded by love and had to separate from the father of the child. He left me with a huge mountain of debt and doesn't pay any maintenance. I'm facing personal insolvency through no fault of my own."