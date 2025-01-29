Kika/Leiner locked up
“For the first time there really is minus 90 percent”
A furniture store that resembled a haunted house on Wednesday: the Kika branch in Klagenfurt was almost empty before the last day of Kika/Leiner started. In the evening, the doors closed for the last time. A site inspection.
Just a few months ago, in autumn 2024, the Kika/Leiner store in Klagenfurt reopened after renovation work: "The redesign sends a strong signal for the future and the sustainable further development of the location," can still be read on the homepage today - even though the large revolving door moved for the last time on Wednesday.
Because on Wednesday, the furniture store closed for good: the company's roots go back to 1910 (see fact box below), and after 114 years of history, the bitter end now follows. An observation of the last day.
At 9 a.m., when the store in Klagenfurt's Völkermarkter Straße opens for the last time, the parking spaces are moderately occupied. Large letters on the entrance door already read: "Total sale! Everything must go!" A look inside shows: Everything is almost out. There's not much left for the last curious shoppers: "We wanted to have a look, but we can't find anything. There's only bits and pieces left," says one visitor. And another says: "For opening just last year, it's now quickly over. Let's see if we can find something."
Most of the shelves have been emptied, entire areas of the furniture store are no longer accessible to customers and the upper floors have been completely cordoned off. A few employees can be seen, some chatting in small groups, two calming angry customers, one crossing out the last valid prices on decorative items. None of them want to talk to the "Krone" - just this much: "The last few weeks have been very, very stressful. And I don't know what will happen now. I can't say."
"Really minus 90 percent for the first time"
It is a sad day for the last 1,350 of the original 3,000 employees. The stores were supposed to remain open until January 31, but the closure date was brought forward due to the extremely successful sales. In Klagenfurt, furniture from the Kika/Leiner offices was even offered for sale on Wednesday: "I read in the 'Krone' on Tuesday that there is still a sale today. And I'm taking one of these armchairs for my daughter, it only costs ten euros," said one customer: "This is the first time there's really been a 90 percent reduction. Even if it is a sad occasion."
Another visitor also finds what he is looking for: "I'm retired and have time I've been there every day now, I'm just a bargain hunter. I got an umbrella stand made of stone, which actually costs 400 euros - and now I've paid 40 euros. That pays off." Not everyone is so lucky: "I ordered a table for my balcony at the end of the year, made of wood and extendable. It took three weeks to deliver - but it hasn't been delivered yet. Fortunately, I didn't pay a deposit," says a woman from Klagenfurt.
Not all customers are like her, some are stuck with down payments, furniture that was paid for in full but never delivered or vouchers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.