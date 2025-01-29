“For the first time there really is minus 90 percent”

At 9 a.m., when the store in Klagenfurt's Völkermarkter Straße opens for the last time, the parking spaces are moderately occupied. Large letters on the entrance door already read: "Total sale! Everything must go!" A look inside shows: Everything is almost out. There's not much left for the last curious shoppers: "We wanted to have a look, but we can't find anything. There's only bits and pieces left," says one visitor. And another says: "For opening just last year, it's now quickly over. Let's see if we can find something."