Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

85 percent against

Greenlanders do not want to become part of the USA

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 16:44

The vast majority of Greenlanders do not want to become part of the USA. In a recent survey, 85 percent are against a takeover of their island. The new US President Donald Trump has recently repeatedly voiced plans for annexation.

0 Kommentare

Six percent say they are in favor of a takeover by the USA, while nine percent were undecided. The survey also found that 45 percent of Greenlanders see Trump's interest as a threat, while 43 percent say it is an opportunity. The rest were undecided on this question.

"I think this poll shows very clearly that they don't want to be Americans," said Kasper Møller Hansen, professor of political science at the University of Copenhagen. As reported, Trump has repeatedly stated in the recent past that he wants to take over Greenland and has not ruled out military action. The USA needs the autonomous territory for "international security", said Trump.

The Greenland government has stated that it is prepared to hold talks with the US government in order to protect its interests in the Arctic region. However, the country is not for sale. 

Greenland is geographically part of North America and was colonized by Denmark in the 18th century. The island has had autonomous status since 1979, which was extended in 2009. The territory had already left the then European Community in 1985 after a referendum narrowly voted against membership. Under international law, Greenland still belongs to Denmark.

The US army base (Bild: APA/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Traasdahl)
The US army base
(Bild: APA/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Traasdahl)

The island has many natural resources such as oil, gas, gold, diamonds, uranium, zinc and lead. There is a US Army base on the northwest coast. Around 57,000 people live on the island, 497 of whom were surveyed. The margin of error is between 1.9 and 4.4 percentage points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf