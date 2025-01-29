“Linz curse” continues: Kraus already out too

Injury not as bad

Kraus' injury was not as bad as feared. "My back was a bit tight from the start. I made a stupid movement and then the muscle closed up. I felt it a bit at the end, but it didn't affect me too much," said Kraus in the ORF interview. It was disappointing for her that she didn't win the first set. "I'll take the positives with me. I mostly dictated the match, there's a lot to take away for the future."