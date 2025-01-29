Upper Austria Ladies
“Linz curse” continues: Kraus already out too
The "Linz curse" continues to haunt Austria's women's tennis players: After Julia Grabher the day before, qualifier Sinja Kraus also had to admit defeat in the first round of the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz on Wednesday.
Kraus lost to the Russian Anna Blinkova 6:7(3) and 2:6 after putting up a strong fight in the first set, making Patricia Mayr-Achleitner the last ÖTV woman to win in Linz twelve years ago (!), when the Tyrolean was only eliminated in the semi-finals.
Kraus, the current number 220 in the WTA rankings and Austrian number one, was able to keep up well with the 26-year-old world number 83 for a long time. Kraus turned around a 3:5 deficit in the first set thanks to a 5:5 re-break to 6:5 and then had to go into a tie-break. The Vienna-born player then had to concede 3:7 after almost an hour.
Back treatment
Kraus managed to break back to 2:3 in the second set, but then had to take a medical time-out for treatment on her back and then gave up her serve to zero. Kraus was later scheduled to play doubles alongside Grabher. The ÖTV duo had received a wild card for the competition.
Injury not as bad
Kraus' injury was not as bad as feared. "My back was a bit tight from the start. I made a stupid movement and then the muscle closed up. I felt it a bit at the end, but it didn't affect me too much," said Kraus in the ORF interview. It was disappointing for her that she didn't win the first set. "I'll take the positives with me. I mostly dictated the match, there's a lot to take away for the future."
The successful qualification has also given her confidence. "I won against two top 100 players and also came close against Blinkova. I have to take that into the next tournaments." There was praise for Kraus from her opponent. "She pushed me to play my best tennis. I'm very proud that I won the first set, that was very important," said Blinkowa to the crowd. She will now face tournament co-favorite Elina Svitolina (UKR-2).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
