Rescue failed: transmitter was blown up

In the end, everything happened quickly: the short-wave transmitter in Moosbrunn in the district of Bruck an der Leitha was blown up on Tuesday, just two days before the announced deadline. "For weather reasons", as the ORF subsidiary ORS announced. The amateur radio scene in particular does not really want to believe this. After all, it was mainly there that they vehemently campaigned for the station to be preserved. A petition was even launched on Monday, which quickly attracted more than 2,500 supporters.