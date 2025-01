The dream of stars

Regardless of whether it's stars, forks, toques or whatever, gastronomy in our country is of a high standard - and good food is definitely part of traveling! We can score points here, we love it ourselves!

It's also fitting that more and more regions in the country are celebrating the culinary theme with their own events, such as the Wachau GOURMETfestival (April 3 to 17), the Felix-Wirtshausfestival (April 1 to May 1) on Lake Traunsee and, most recently, the mundART Festival from April 25 to May 4 on Lake Wolfgangsee. These are just a few examples of the interesting culinary delights that await us in 2025.