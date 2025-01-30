Training camp with the pros instead of a graduation trip

Three young talents from St. Pölten's own ranks will be handed their flight tickets today before departing for the training camp in Lara. This time, however, it is not "mission2beach" or "X-Jam" for a graduation trip that awaits Dorian Kasparek, Lorenz Nezaj and Hasan Ramadan. They are going with the pros for the tough preparation for the spring season.

"They should gain experience"

"We have our Juniors team firmly in our sights and really want to give the young players the chance to work their way up. We want them to gain experience and develop further," said sporting director Christoph Freitag, promising his youngsters a top opportunity to recommend themselves to SKN head coach Tugberk Tanrivermis. Under the former assistant of coaching legend Fatih Terim, St. Pölten gained momentum towards the end of the fall season in the 2nd division with four wins in a row.