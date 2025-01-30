Second division team St. Pölten
Training camp with the pros instead of a graduation trip
Second division team St. Pölten are working hard at their training camp in Turkey on Thursday for the start of the spring. Also taking part: the youngsters Hasan Ramadan,
Dorian Kasparek and Lorenz Nezaj.
Three young talents from St. Pölten's own ranks will be handed their flight tickets today before departing for the training camp in Lara. This time, however, it is not "mission2beach" or "X-Jam" for a graduation trip that awaits Dorian Kasparek, Lorenz Nezaj and Hasan Ramadan. They are going with the pros for the tough preparation for the spring season.
"They should gain experience"
"We have our Juniors team firmly in our sights and really want to give the young players the chance to work their way up. We want them to gain experience and develop further," said sporting director Christoph Freitag, promising his youngsters a top opportunity to recommend themselves to SKN head coach Tugberk Tanrivermis. Under the former assistant of coaching legend Fatih Terim, St. Pölten gained momentum towards the end of the fall season in the 2nd division with four wins in a row.
Even in the unfortunate and narrow 0:1 defeat in the first test match against Rapid, the "Wolves" confirmed their tenacity and pace up front. This was also evident on Tuesday in the 4:0 win in the traditional derby against Kremser SC. On the debut of new winter signing El Hadji Mané, striker Claudy M'Buyi scored twice, with Ramiz Harakaté and Marcel Ritzmaier scoring the other goals.
Boss Paul Francis recently spoke of St. Pölten as a "big team city" and even expressed future ambitions of a comeback in the European Cup. Until a possible international rematch against Eindhoven, it's time for a camp in Turkey. Christian Tragschitz
