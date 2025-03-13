Leiter was unanimously nominated as the leading candidate for the direct mayoral election at a meeting of the party committees on Tuesday evening. He also leads the Bludenz SPÖ list, which comprises 66 candidates. The decisive factor for his renewed candidacy was, for example, the ineffective location policy of the incumbent mayor Tschann, said Leiter after the meeting. "We are seeing a really alarming number of vacancies in Bludenz town center," said Leiter, who will be 60 years old in July. In this respect, the town needs to be put back on the road to success. He also saw a need for action on affordable housing and security issues.