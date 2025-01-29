Not an offense after all?
Knockout drop case at a carnival ball
A turning point in the case of a 23-year-old woman who was found motionless in the toilet at a carnival ball in Bregenz. It was previously assumed that knockout drops had been mixed into the woman's drink, but the police are now presenting a different picture.
The carnival ball in Bregenz, where the fateful incident took place, was held on January 10th: According to the initial police investigation, a 23-year-old woman was attending the event with friends. At around 2.30 a.m., the young woman was found motionless in the venue's toilet.
A doctor who happened to be present immediately initiated first aid measures. The 23-year-old was heavily intoxicated and it was suspected that she had been knocked out by drugs. The woman was taken to Bregenz Hospital for further examination.
However, the medical examinations and the investigations carried out by the police to date have not revealed any evidence of knockout drops.
At this point, the police emphasize the importance of informing the police promptly in the event of suspected use of knockout drops. In the case described, the police were only informed of the facts twelve days after the possible crime. However, knockout drops can only be detected in urine and blood for a maximum of six to twelve hours. It is therefore essential to act quickly if the perpetrators are to be prosecuted.
