Several cars involved
In highway tunnel: Four injured in a pile-up
A pile-up in the Amraser Tunnel on the Inntal highway (A12) near Innsbruck caused four injuries late Tuesday afternoon. Several vehicles were involved in the accident. During the operation and the clean-up work, there were disruptions to traffic after work.
The spectacular accident occurred at around 5.15 pm in the Amras Tunnel in the direction of Arlberg. Due to the increased volume of traffic, a 30-year-old local woman had to stop her car in the first lane. A Turkish man (36) following behind probably noticed this too late.
Skidded along the tunnel wall
"The man first touched the rear of the woman's stationary car with his car and then skidded along the right-hand tunnel wall," said the police.
Crash triggered a chain reaction
The 36-year-old's vehicle collided with another car. This triggered a chain reaction. "Due to the force of the impact, this car was pushed further onto the vehicle in front of it, which in turn was pushed onto a vehicle in front of it," the investigators continued.
Injured persons taken to hospital
The 30-year-old local woman as well as the 36-year-old Turkish man and two passengers suffered - apparently minor - injuries in the collision. After receiving first aid, they were taken to the hospital in Innsbruck. Some of the vehicles involved in the accident sustained considerable material damage. According to the police, two lanes had to be closed while the accident was being investigated and cleared up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
