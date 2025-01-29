Healthy and not round!
Green vegetables make you slimmer!
Are you on a weight loss journey too? If you've already tried a few things, you could eat a lot more green vegetables. Because they are particularly healthy and help you lose weight
Who hasn't heard of them? Paleo, low carb, intermittent fasting or keto diets - there are many dietary changes that are supposed to help you lose weight.
Many people try to change their habits, especially at the beginning of the year. And that's where "Der Graf im Stadthaus" comes in.
Michael and Jacqueline Graf from Neusiedl am See have experience with a number of diets themselves. After having her second baby, Jacqueline had a big problem with her weight.
"I developed hypothyroidism and took medication. All of a sudden, my weight went up rapidly. I put on 30 kilos in two months. I was a wreck, everything hurt. So I looked for help."
And she found it with a doctor in Baden who specialized in keto therapy. After Jacqueline Graf wanted to lose weight again quickly, she underwent extreme therapy. And the secret behind it: Keto. "I went to my doctor every 14 days, took a lot of medication and stuck strictly to the diet she gave me. And lo and behold. In three months, the 30 kilos were gone again." Then she slowly switched back to a normal diet - with a lot of knowledge about which healthy foods to include. "There was no yo-yo effect," says the Countess happily.
Keto workshop for those wanting to lose weight
Her husband - the cook in the house - took part in the diet for a while. Albeit in a slimmed-down form and without medical supervision. "I cooked the permitted foods into tasty dishes. After all, healthy can also taste really good," he laughs. And he also lost weight in the process. A little tip: green vegetables are particularly popular. Plus protein and as few carbohydrates as possible. The couple now want to share their experiences with interested parties at a keto workshop in their restaurant. Michael Graf and his wife will talk about the diet, which foods are good and which are less so. There will also be documents for participants (the workshop is fully booked with 21 people) to take home with them
"We'll chat, cook and chat some more," the two smile. If there is enough demand, the workshop will definitely be repeated.
And particularly interesting: Graf is offering a 14-day keto diet to pick up. So anyone who wants to do something good for their body and lose a few kilos can have Graf prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner for them for two weeks.
"This is a pilot project," explains Graf. "I cook the dishes in the right portions for two days and you can pick up the food every two days. It will start on Friday. "In 14 days, we'll see how much weight we've lost," laughs Graf. "I'm taking part too. And one thing I know is that it's easier to overcome your inner bastard in a group than on your own!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
