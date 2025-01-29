Green vegetables make you slimmer!

Keto workshop for those wanting to lose weight

Her husband - the cook in the house - took part in the diet for a while. Albeit in a slimmed-down form and without medical supervision. "I cooked the permitted foods into tasty dishes. After all, healthy can also taste really good," he laughs. And he also lost weight in the process. A little tip: green vegetables are particularly popular. Plus protein and as few carbohydrates as possible. The couple now want to share their experiences with interested parties at a keto workshop in their restaurant. Michael Graf and his wife will talk about the diet, which foods are good and which are less so. There will also be documents for participants (the workshop is fully booked with 21 people) to take home with them