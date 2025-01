Flood alarm! Fire departments in action

The Floriani from St. Michael had to be called out several times from midday onwards. In low-lying areas, there was water in stables and adjacent residential buildings. Roads were also flooded. "Extensive pumping work with a peak capacity of 18,000 liters per minute was necessary to drain the masses of water," said the fire department. The St. Michael main fire brigade and the Oberweißburg and St. Martin fire engines were deployed. The final work was not completed until 9 pm.