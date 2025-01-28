Minimum income: “Magnet for social parasites!”

Red alert in the schools

In educational institutions, there are increasing reports from teachers about growing violence and conflicts that begin in kindergarten. What used to be considered a protected phase of child development is now increasingly becoming a challenge for educators. Cultural diversity also plays a role in many groups. The "Krone" spoke to affected educators. They reported a lack of German language skills, a lack of etiquette and violence. "The children need to be helped to learn German in order to become socially acceptable and employable. But parents should also be held accountable, otherwise social benefits will have to be cut," says Vienna FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp.