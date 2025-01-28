No U-committee after all?
Minimum income: “Magnet for social parasites!”
In today's "CLUB 3" show, presenter Tanja Pfaffeneder welcomes Vienna FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp, funding expert Samy El Makarem and "Krone" domestic politics journalist Petja Mladenova. The program will be broadcast as usual from the Grand Hotel in Vienna. Nepp makes people sit up and take notice by canceling the promised Corona U Committee.
For the ÖVP, which is currently conducting government negotiations with the Freedom Party at federal level, a coronavirus committee of inquiry in parliament is an absolute no-go, according to party leader Christian Stocker. The Vienna FPÖ leader clearly backed away from these election promises in the "CLUB 3" program. They had promised clarification, but this did not necessarily have to happen in a sub-committee. A commission in which all parties are represented could do this just as well. "As a citizen, I don't care about that."
As an opposition party, you need the sub-committee to get access to the files. In government, however, you have access to them, says Nepp. He also referred to the costs of a sub-committee.
Red alert in the schools
In educational institutions, there are increasing reports from teachers about growing violence and conflicts that begin in kindergarten. What used to be considered a protected phase of child development is now increasingly becoming a challenge for educators. Cultural diversity also plays a role in many groups. The "Krone" spoke to affected educators. They reported a lack of German language skills, a lack of etiquette and violence. "The children need to be helped to learn German in order to become socially acceptable and employable. But parents should also be held accountable, otherwise social benefits will have to be cut," says Vienna FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp.
Minimum income: social hammock
Austria is a welfare state that is now often exploited. For people living alone and single parents, the maximum amount of social assistance in 2025 is around 1,209 euros. The support expert better known as "support minister" Samy El Makarem has clear words in this regard: "The minimum income costs around 1.5 billion euros a year, it has become a magnet for social parasites, why should people still go to work and possibly slip into burnout. Many people no longer understand this concept."
