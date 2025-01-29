Vorteilswelt
Lower Austria as a role model

SPÖ wants a paramedic service at municipal level

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 06:00

The Vorarlberg Social Democrats have tabled two motions in the state parliament to improve healthcare and attract more young doctors to the state. 

If the Vorarlberg Red Party has its way, specially trained paramedics will provide care for people with health problems at home in future. The Social Democrats recently submitted a motion to this effect. SPÖ health spokesperson Manuela Auer refers to the example of Lower Austria, where the model has already been tested for four years - and with great success. The advantages are obvious: as those affected are helped in their own four walls in an uncomplicated way, the hospitals are also relieved - a win-win situation for everyone involved. 

SPÖ wants to attract additional doctors to the country
The SPÖ has also submitted a second proposal to attract prospective doctors to Vorarlberg. The state's efforts in this regard have proven to be a failure. In 2024, for example, three subsidized study places for medicine were advertised, but none of the applicants achieved the required number of points. The Social Democrats are therefore proposing that graduates from other federal states should be brought to Vorarlberg in a targeted manner. They should receive a special grant from the state as a "treat".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

