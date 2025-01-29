Lower Austria as a role model
SPÖ wants a paramedic service at municipal level
The Vorarlberg Social Democrats have tabled two motions in the state parliament to improve healthcare and attract more young doctors to the state.
If the Vorarlberg Red Party has its way, specially trained paramedics will provide care for people with health problems at home in future. The Social Democrats recently submitted a motion to this effect. SPÖ health spokesperson Manuela Auer refers to the example of Lower Austria, where the model has already been tested for four years - and with great success. The advantages are obvious: as those affected are helped in their own four walls in an uncomplicated way, the hospitals are also relieved - a win-win situation for everyone involved.
SPÖ wants to attract additional doctors to the country
The SPÖ has also submitted a second proposal to attract prospective doctors to Vorarlberg. The state's efforts in this regard have proven to be a failure. In 2024, for example, three subsidized study places for medicine were advertised, but none of the applicants achieved the required number of points. The Social Democrats are therefore proposing that graduates from other federal states should be brought to Vorarlberg in a targeted manner. They should receive a special grant from the state as a "treat".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.