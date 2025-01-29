SPÖ wants a paramedic service at municipal level

If the Vorarlberg Red Party has its way, specially trained paramedics will provide care for people with health problems at home in future. The Social Democrats recently submitted a motion to this effect. SPÖ health spokesperson Manuela Auer refers to the example of Lower Austria, where the model has already been tested for four years - and with great success. The advantages are obvious: as those affected are helped in their own four walls in an uncomplicated way, the hospitals are also relieved - a win-win situation for everyone involved.