Family business could no longer avert bankruptcy

"The market is currently suffering from overcapacity, there are too many producers, especially in Eastern Europe, Turkey, Italy and Germany," says Teufelberger, who himself took over a business in Poland just under two years ago. Incidentally, the 120 employees working there are not affected by the insolvency, while the 186 employees in the Strapping Solutions division, which is based at Teufelberger GmbH, now have to tremble. One thing is already certain: they will no longer receive their January wages and salaries. They will become a case for the insolvency compensation fund.